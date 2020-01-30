Teen carjacker who killed K-9 Fang faces sentencing in court today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Jhamel Paskel is scheduled to be sentenced this morning in the Duval County Courthouse. Paskel admitted to shooting and killing Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fang on Septmber 30th, 2018.

Paskel, who is only 17, was charged with killing a police dog, armed carjacking and two counts of kidnapping. He plead guilty to the charges at a previous court appearance.

Police said Paskel carjacked the two women in the middle of the night at a gas station on Lem Turner Road. He made one drive as he held her at gunpoint. Since the car had an OnStar system, police were able to track the vehicle to Interstate 10 near Cecil Commerce Parkway, when they had OnStar shut off the engine.

Paskel got out and ran from officers and K-9 Fang was released to chase him. Evidence showed Paskel shot and killed Fang and kept running into the woods, but he was tracked down by another officer with his K-9.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted that Fang played a vital role in keeping everyone safe at special events and football games and had captured some of the most dangerous criminals in Jacksonville.

Last spring, after an I-TEAM investigation into the sentencing guidelines for killing a K-9, the Florida Legislature passed a law to increase killing a dog or horse working with police or other first responders to a second-degree felony and raise the maximum sentence from five years to 15 years.