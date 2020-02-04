Darrell Green: How you can ‘make a difference in the world’

NFL Hall of Fame member Darrell Green is hosting a series of forums in St. Johns County to share how his faith shaped his life and career.

The “Make a Difference in the World Forum” will also share faith-based investment strategies from nationally known financial advisors.

On The Morning Show, Green shared how his faith impacted his entire life. Press play above to watch his interview.

Information about registering for the free “Make a Difference in the World Forum” can be found here.