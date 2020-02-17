Crime victims push lawmakers to help make conditions better for offenders

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla – Several hundred people, all victims of previous crimes, are heading to Tallahassee push for legislation that could prevent offenders from hurting more people. In a surprising move, the group is advocating for better conditions for criminals.

Jo-Lee Manning is one of the people participating. She’s the mother of 15-year old Haley Smith and executive director of the Justice Coalition of Northeast Florida. Haley was killed by a hit and run driver in St. Johns County in 2013.

The driver who killed her daughter is in prison for leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, but the driver had a lengthy list of arrests before the crash, including battery, grand theft, robbery, possession of a controlled substance and exploitation of the elderly.

"The young lady who killed Haley had been arrested 10 times before she killed Haley. If she had been offered rehabilitation while she was committing minor crimes, would my daughter still be alive today? That’s a good question,” Manning said.

The group wants lawmakers to take action to implement further improvements to probation, increased incentives for people in prison to participate in rehabilitative programming, and increased employment and housing protections for crime victims.

They’re hoping the state makes these improvements with the hope it will stop criminals from re-offending.

The event in the capital will be the third annual Survivors Speak event.

Last year the Justice Coalition of Northeast Florida played a major role in advocating for the passage of criminal justice reform measure, HB 7125. It was the most expansive state justice reform bill passed in 20 years.

The event in the capital will be the third annual Survivors Speak event.