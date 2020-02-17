Woman manages to call 911 after she’s shot lying in her own bed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman has been hospitalized after being shot. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office said the woman had been laying in her bed when it happened.

A single shot struck the woman just before midnight Sunday. She was able to reach a phone to call 911.

Police concluded in an initial investigation, it appeared the bullet was fired from outside the woman’s bedroom window. It’s not clear whether she was targeted or the victim of a stray bullet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You could receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.