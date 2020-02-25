Duval County is the place you’re most likely to contract Hep A, according to new state data

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New numbers from Florida’s Department of Health show Duval County leads the state in new hepatitis A cases so far this year. State health officials calling the hep A outbreak is a public health emergency with more than 4,200 total cases in Florida.

Since January 1, 2018, 98% of cases have been acquired locally the state. So far in 2020, there have been close to 300 reported cases. 60 of those cases are in Duval County and 12 are in Clay County.

According to FDOH, new cases of Hep A were reported out of Duval, Clay, Alachua and Volusia counties last week. .

So far this year, there have been close to 300 reported cases—and 60 of those are in Duval County and 12 are in Clay County.

However, the outbreak is on a downward trend, but in the meantime, people are still at risk.

What is hepatitis A?

According to the CDC, it’s a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver.

It is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water.

Hep A is a self-limited disease that does not result in chronic infection.

Symptoms, including fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice, that usually resolve within 2 months of infection.

How do you keep from catching hep A?

FDOH says to remember the acronym, VEST.

Vaccinate,

Educate,

Sanitize (by washing your hands), and

Tracking. FDOH and health partners track the virus to end the outbreak.

Remeber, most hand sanitizers will not kill hep A. Wash your hands with warm water and soap when possible.