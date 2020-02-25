SJC School District holding town hall for new high school zoning

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Wis. – The St. Johns County School District is redrawing zone boundaries as it prepares to break ground on a new high school. It’s a change that will affect families for decades to come and the district wants to hear from parents before making any final decisions.

The new school doesn’t have a name yet, but will be built on International Golf Parkway, next to Mill Creek Academy. For some, a new high school is a testament to the county’s growth.

“I welcome the growth. I mean, who doesn’t want to increase the tax space? It brings new business, it brings new money. Who wouldn’t want to embrace that?” Kathleen Duffy told News4Jax.

Parents definitely are. Tuesday night, families will be able to share their thoughts and learn about the district's new plan for exactly who will zoned to attend. The district says students at Nease, Bartram Trail, and Creekside High Schools will be impacted, along with those attending Liberty Pines Academy, Mill Creek Academy, Pacetti Bay Middle School, and Switzerland Point Middle School. The district says school board members will be at the meeting to answer questions and hear concerns.

Yesenia West's daughter already attends Nease.

"I don't know how that's going to affect other parents," West. "But Nease is kind of far from this location."

West says she's grateful something is being done to accommodate growth and fight overcrowding.

"If you have too many students in one classroom, and one teacher... and they're given a time constraint, it really affects them educationally," West said.

School leaders said one of the things that drew them to International Golf Parkway is the road itself. It’s already four lanes, meaning they believe it can accommodate another school.

The new high school is expected to open in time for the 2021-2022 school year.

Tuesday night's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 at Allen D. Nease High School. Thursday's meeting is at 6:30 at Bartram Trail High School

The district also said zoning could be impacted for the Silverleaf Development. There will be time for public comment at both meetings.