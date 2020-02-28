Humana launches new health strategy for military members and families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Humana Military is hosting Jacksonville's first Military Health Collective Impact Summit on Friday.

The summit will bring city leaders together to address several areas of health impacting military members and families in Northeast Florida, including loneliness, food insecurity, and tobacco and alcohol use.

The health care organization serves roughly 140,000 people in the River City through its TRICARE health program.

According to Humana, 90 percent of military spouses report feeling lonely and 20 percent of households served by Feeding Northeast Florida include someone who served in the military.

To address these issues, Friday's summit will include a panel discussion with leaders from Feeding Northeast Florida, Naval Hospital Jacksonville and current and retired military members.

The Keynote speaker is Retired Brigadier General Michael Fleming.

Jacksonville is one of two communities where Humana Military will be launching its new health strategy. The summit is from 9 to 12:30 at the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida on E. Adams Street.