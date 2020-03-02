Hollywood comes knocking in Southeast Georgia (again)

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – St. Simons Island is once again ready for its close-up. Glynn County is in talks to host another film shoot this summer, and it could bring some star power to the town. Sony is remaking a 1933 comedy called “The Man from Toronto.”

The updated version would star Kevin Hart and Jason Statham.

Filming is set tentatively for late April, with filming expected to last roughly a day or so.

Stephen King's "Doctor Sleep" was a remake to the 1980 classic "The Shining".

Disney's Dumbo was released in 2019. In the last few years, Hollywood has given Southeast Georgia a reason to say "lights, camera, action."

It's on track to happen again in the next couple of months. Bill Strother's family owns J.C. Strother Co. located on Mallery Street in St. Simons Island.

"We heard from Hollywood. They're going to make a film on St. Simons, 'The Man from Toronto'," Strother said. "It's a remake of the 1933 movie."

As part of the filming, Strother's hardware store will be getting a little paint job and something of a Hollywood makeover.

"Now we're a lumber yard with building materials. But we're getting ready to be a clothing store," Strother said. "There'll be mannequins in the window. Stuff like that."

As for the front sign?

"They said they're going to photoshop it out," Strother said.

Strother said it's not just his business. Several others along Mallery Street will be used for filming too, meaning shops will close up. News4jax spoke to county leaders who say this would involve closing streets in the Pier Village area. That would include the major access to the pier.

Matthew Kent is a Glynn County spokesperson. He says arrangements are being made with the production company. He also says the county attorney's office is working on a contract right now. That includes knowing what streets will need to close.

"They would have to pay for those services because we don't want taxpayers paying for the services that they, the film company is using," Kent said.

Strother says his only concern is how long set up could take coupled with the tentative April filming schedule.

"It's pretty exciting. Something new. They're coming during Spring break, which is a lot of these peoples' busiest times," Strother said. "It's really going to impact their businesses."

Strother says his hope is for the shooting schedule to be roughly a week later than where it stands right now. There will be a meeting later this week to iron out more details.