Not one, but two leap year babies born in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Memorial Hospital welcomed not one but two babies on leap day at its University Blvd. location. A boy and a girl, unrelated, were born on February 29.

A hospital spokesperson said baby girl Genesis, pictured left, made it just in time for the leap day. She arrived shortly after midnight.

Later that day, baby boy Jules, pictured right, was born just before noon.

Leap frog themed onesies and hats were given to the newborns.