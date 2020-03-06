John E. Ford Elementary School class wins reading contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, News4Jax announced the first winner of our reading awareness contest.

We asked local students to send us a video telling us why they love to read, and this week, we surprised a group of students at John E. Ford Elementary School who had no idea we were coming by.

They were stunned when we showed up with pizza and news cameras.

But they dove right in to their free lunch.

Their teacher, Sharetta Lockett, received a $100 gift certificate from our business partner Douglas Law Firm.

Student Ben Moran and his mom recorded the winning video.We found out it doesn't take much to convince these students why reading is important.

“You can get info. It's fun. If you get something kind of boring, you can change it over to reading,” Ben said.

“Because it can give you ideas on if you want to write a book and and also sometimes you can actually read a book and think about how you can actually get to things in life,” student Jamil said.

That was music to the ears of his teacher.

“Reading is fundamental,” Lockett said. “Everything revolves around reading. You can't solve a math problem without reading, so that's why we focus so much on reading, so they can be successful in every subject.”

These Duval County students are well on their way to success.

We’ll announce the next classroom to win our reading awareness contest on Monday.