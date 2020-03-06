New fire station opens in one of Jacksonville’s fastest growing areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fire Station 61 is prepared to open its doors less than a year after construction began. The new station will serve the Argyle Forest and Oakleaf communities., including 30 apartment complexes and more than 150 businesses.

Because of the growth on the city’s westside, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department opened a temporary station on Gate Parkway, near JTB and 295.

The national standard in response time is to have the first unit on scene in eight minutes at least 90 percent of the time. JFRD said meeting that standard became difficult at times with newly developing areas in Jacksonville.

To make the opening official, the department is hosting a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.