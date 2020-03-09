Businesses tee up for large crowds for Players Championship week

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – This week, thousands of people will descend on Northeast Florida for The Players Championship, and the event is expected to once again have a major impact on businesses in the area.

Monday is a closed practice day for the golfers, but fans will start arriving in town Tuesday for the first open practice.

In Jacksonville Beach, Brunch Haus is just over 6 miles away from TPC Sawgrass.

"It's always busy during TPC week. We love having the players here. The impact on the community is fantastic,” said Tommy Walker, the restaurant's general manager.

Walker said The Players is great for local businesses, like his, in the community.

According to a study in 2017, the elite tournament generates $151 million annually for Northeast Florida, drawing in participants, fans and media from all over the world.

The PGA Tour said in 2018, 58% of those at the tournament came from outside Northeast Florida's five major counties.

This year, fans going to the tournament will notice some minor changes.

All tickets will be digital and must be purchased through The Players website or the PGA Tour app.

Parking passes need to be bought ahead of time online. They vary in price from $15 to $40.

The tournament officially kicks off on Thursday.