Do you have a side hustle? You’re not alone

Do you have a side hustle? Forty-three percent of Americans that work full time also have a gig on the side.

It’s part of the side hustle revolution.

Millions of people leave their day job that provides security, benefits and a guaranteed paycheck and go directly to their side hustle -- something that sparks their creativity and earns them some extra cash.

People have the freedom to choose not only what their passion is, but when and how often they work.

A common way people find side work is online, like offering to drive people around using Uber or Lyft, where drivers can make an average of $1,000 a month.

If you have a spare guest room you’re not using, you can rent it out on Airbnb.

If you love dogs, you can offer to watch them on the app Rover, where sitters make an average of $500 a month.

Avid readers can proofread anything from novels to college essays, earning around $25 an hour.

You can even earn money from something as simple as taking a survey.

If you sign up on Swagbucks, you can earn around $50 a month, all from giving your opinion!

Whatever your special skill may be, use it to your advantage.

There is an app or website for just about any skill or interest. But be aware, every minute you spend on your side hustle may be slowing down progress on your main hustle.