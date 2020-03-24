Boredom Buster: Free online activities

Museums, after-school activities, even playgrounds across the country are closed, which means millions of kids are home and looking for something to do during weekends and free time.

Usually, that might mean a trip to a museum or library, but that’s not an option during the coronavirus shutdowns.

But as Consumer Reports explains, activities and cultural experiences from around the world are opening up online more than ever.

While many museums have shut their doors to visitors, online museum tours are available without leaving your couch. There’s the National Gallery in Washington D.C., the Guggenheim in New York, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City, even the Louvre in Paris.

Virtual Museum Tours

National Gallery, Washington D.C.

Guggenheim in New York

The Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City

Louvre, Paris

VR designed by Google lets your online explorer climb a virtual Mount Everest or go out of this world to explore the surface of Mars on NASA’s Curiosity Rover.

Looking for something else that’s interactive? Check out Facebook Live, where your child can join a live safari with zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo. Or they can log on to chat with their favorite children’s book authors.

Cincinnati Zoo

And in the evening, instead of vegging out in front of the TV, your family can get some culture with free online streaming from the Metropolitan Opera.

Metropolitan Opera

Also while kids are home from school, Amazon is providing a safe way for them to learn and have fun by offering free audiobooks for children!

All you have to do is download the free Audible app. Then, you will have free access to several children’s stories in six different languages.

Amazon said these books will remain free until kids are able to return to school.

Usually, a subscription to Audible costs $14.95 a month.