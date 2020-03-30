Bruce: How my independent dad is handling lockdown at his senior living facility

Seniors are the most vulnerable population when it comes to exposure to the novel coronavirus.

And for those living in senior living facilities that means being on lockdown and isolation and that can make life very difficult.

My 89-year-old dad lives on his own at a senior facility in South Jersey.

He drives. He cooks. Very independent.

But these days, the place he lives says he and the others have to stay behind closed doors because of the risks.

So I chatted with my dad using Google Duo. That’s big because he was never very good at using technology.

He could navigate the computer for basic things. But downloading an app?! That was a process. But he did it.

I checked in with him and shared that conversation on “The Morning Show” to give you a little perspective on life on lockdown as a senior.

Watch the video above to see our conversation.