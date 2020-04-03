Vendors describe ‘chaos’ as weddings are postponed during coronavirus crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to COVID-19, many large weddings are being canceled or postponed until the pandemic is over.

This is typically wedding season for local vendors.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind, kind of a mess," said photographer, Jordan Keenan.

Kennan told News4Jax all of her smaller sessions and weddings are canceled for at least the next month.

“Two and a half weeks ago, I didn’t think that this was going to impact me and then I wake up to emails from brides, some are canceling and some are hoping to reschedule," explained Keenan. "No one knows when this will be over so they don’t know when they’re going to reschedule.”

But choosing to look through a positive lens, Keenan is focusing on work after the pandemic is over.

She created ‘Change the Date’ cards instead of 'Save the Date' for her brides impacted by the pandemic.

“I’m just kind of focusing on what I can control and then trying to offer my brides relief too,” said Keenan.

Keenan is one of several vendors using its resources to help. Let Destiny Design had 10 brides postpone or cancel their event.

“It’s absolute chaos right now,” said owner, Destiny Uzzolino.

However, to spread joy during a chaotic time, Uzzolino and her team chose to participate in the movement ‘Hearts for Healthcare Workers.’ They took hundreds of unused flower stems from canceled events and create a heart display at UF Health Shands.

“It was so heartwarming and after dealing with so many brides calling in tears the whole week over their events and stuff like that, it was the highlight of my week for sure," said Uzzolino.