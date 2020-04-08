Nonprofit that helps hungry families, now in need of volunteers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In times like these, even the helpers sometimes need help. "Waste Not Want Not" is a local nonprofit which helps to feed hungry families in 10 counties. Volunteers regularly pick up unused food items from stores and restaurants, sorts it, then deliver it to food banks, food pantries, daycare centers, after school programs, etc.

With the impacts of COVID-19, the need has expanded in ways employees and volunteers never thought possible. Speaking to News4jax through FaceTime, the executive director, Sandra Staudt-Killea, said the stories are heartbreaking.

“How many new people are in line at the food pantries, how many people who’ve never been to a food pantry are looking for food assistance,” Staudt-Killea said. “It really is a sad situation. And I think that’s going to go on, I think everyone knows for several more months.”

While the group’s operations are considered an essential service, about 20 volunteers are older, or considered higher risk. With that, they are staying home, meaning they need others to carry on their work. In particular, the group needs drivers who can pick up food from the stores. Staudt-Killea said these positions require minimal person to person contact.

"You may have to sign that you've picked up the food, so you would have to interact briefly with the receiving manager of the store," Staudt-Killea said. "And then you would come to our building, avoiding other volunteers and put the food on the shelves. And you'd be done for the day."

Staudt-Killea said food donations were down, but that has started to change.

The group needs help with pick-ups, specifically at the Publix in Riverside or the Publix on Pine Tree Plaza near Blanding and Kingsley in Orange Park. However, she stresses the need changes daily, so there will likely be options to volunteer in other areas in the future.

If you live near those areas and can volunteer by going to the group’s website.