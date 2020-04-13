Green Cove Springs food pantry seeing record number of families needing help

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – With an increase in families needing help, volunteers with the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs are hard at work. Every day, they aim to make sure there’s enough food to feed hungry families. Typically, the food pantry would see about 10 to 15 families a day.

The record last week was 42 in one day. That's a number the pantry hasn't seen before.

Speaking to News4Jax through FaceTime, assistant director Jean Cosby says you name it, they need it.

"Mac and cheese. There are other things that you wouldn't think about," Cosby said. "Peas, cans of peas, cans of mixed vegetables. It's kind of across the board."

Cosby says some of the stores where they get bulk food have also had trouble getting food, leaving them no choice but to cut off the pantry.

"The food director asked me, 'are we going to be in business for three more weeks?'" Cosby explained. "I said, 'I'm not sure of three more days' because we were so desperate."

Cosby says the community has stepped in beautifully, but with much uncertainty of how long people will be out of work, the need is still there. Cosby also says strict rules are in place to keep volunteers healthy.

"We have a table we set up outside, we put the food outside," Cosby explained. "We interview them basically, fill out a form, and then we step back inside. And they drive up to the table and take the food off."

Cosby says no matter how long it takes for things to get back to normal, the pantry and its volunteers will be there to support the community.

"We're there to serve," Cosby said. "This is our mission, to provide food in an emergency and a crisis. Believe me, this is a crisis for everyone."

The pantry has collections barrels in Publix stores throughout Clay County:

Cosby says this includes the locations at Hibernia Pavilion, Country Road 220, Kingsley and Blanding, plus College and Blanding. Food can also be taken to the pantry. The address is: 1107 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Green Cove Springs, Florida 32043. The phone number is: (904) 284-0814