Family designs social distancing marathon for runner

Millions of people are missing out on things they planned months or even years ago because of the deadly coronavirus.

But one Michigan woman’s fiancé made sure her hard work paid off.

Jenny Silva in Oakland County, Michigan, had been training for her first ever marathon since last September.

When it got canceled, her family went to work and created a custom route for her. It was a full 26.2 mile race.

Her fiancé named it the Running for Social Distance Marathon and from a safe distance Silva’s family and friends cheered her on during the entire run.

They were rooting for her up until she crossed the homemade finish line.

It took Silva 5 hours and 26 minutes to finish.