Worker donates stimulus check to someone in need

Sometimes a crisis can bring out the best in people.

A Virginia man decided to donate his entire stimulus check to someone else.

Cameron Crockett is an HVAC technician, which is considered an essential job. He said since he goes to work every day, he wanted to help someone who couldn’t.

“So I felt like it would have been selfish for me to still hold onto that money for whatever purpose when I have friends out there who are truly struggling,” Crockett said.

He posted on Facebook asking people to write him if they were out of a job because of the virus.

Fifty people submitted their names.

The randomly selected winner, Aries Zeigler, is a bartender who is struggling to take care of his young daughter.

Crockett is encouraging others, if they can, to donate their stimulus payments, too.