Extra time on your hands? Start planning your will or living trust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It is something that should be done sooner than later, but it’s one of the hardest topics in human conversation to think about. Death and estate planning.

It’s so difficult, more than half of people avoid it all together. 6 out of 10 American adults don’t have a will or living trust., according to AARP.

Hinson Law Firm Partner & Attorney Matthew Hinson said while it can seem unpleasant, there is no better time than right now to start thinking about your final wishes.

"Don’t procrastinate. You may have extra time on your hands right now. I know a lot of us have extra time and we’re trying to check off some of those nagging to-do lists items. This should not be a nagging to-do list item. Because unfortunately, if you wait too late it’s going to be too late.

Thousands of people have died due to the coronavirus pandemic in the last several weeks leaving many life or death decisions being left in the hands of loved ones.

“God forbid something does happen and you’re stricken with illness whether it be COVID -19 or whether it be some other type of illness. There are some restrictions right now with hospitals so it’s important to have all of these estate planning documents ready and available for you,” Hinson said. “Do it while you can and make sure you’re making decisions that are your decisions and what you want."

Part of preparation is making sure you have a will and other estate planning documents together.

Hinson said there are four pieces of documentation you should have ready.

“You have a last will that handles where you want your things to go when you pass. You have a living will that tells the doctors what you would want to occur if you’re in a vegetative state. You have a healthcare surrogate which is really important in this day and age - that instructs the doctors to who they can rely on to make healthcare decisions for you when you can’t. And that’s really important. And last you have what’s called a durable power of attorney which handles primarily your financial affairs,”

Most of the documents require at least two witnesses and a notary to make them official.

Social distancing could make this process a little difficult, but a recent law can help find a notary while still complying with quarantine guidelines.

"Fortunately, the law has changed in Florida this past year where there is now an online virtual notary option and there are some companies out there who can facilitate that for you. So that can be helpful in the current times," said Hinson.

Make sure the decisions you put in these documents are what you want and finally inform your family of where the original documents are located so they can find them in a timely manner if needed.