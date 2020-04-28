Helping senior citizens who feel isolated during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Department of Elder Affairs and the Florida Alzheimer's Association are teaming up to help senior citizens who are feeling isolated during the pandemic.

There are two programs designed to bring comfort to those who are living in assisted living facilities and also those who are living at home.

The first program allows at-home seniors to receive free MP3 players shipped to their address that are loaded with music they can select. Robotic pets are also available for free to these seniors. To request the technology, click here.

The other program involves delivering iPads to assisted living centers so patients can Facetime with their loved ones. To receive one of these free devices, call 904-310-7958 or email Yarissa Reyes, yoreyes@alz.org.