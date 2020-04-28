Survey shows 14% of people would avoid treatment for coronavirus because of cost

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new survey finds about one in ten adults would avoid treatment for coronavirus because they’re worried about the cost of care, even if they suspected they contracted with the virus.

Although Congress and President Donald Trump have made coronavirus testing free to patients, and some insurers are waiving copays and deductibles for treatment within their networks, the survey suggests themessages may not be getting to the public.

The survey found minorities, younger people, those with less than a college degree, and those making less than $40,000 a year were more likely to avoid treatment due to costs. The thinking behind this however, isn’t far off.

Without insurance, the cost for treatment is a price point beyond what millions can afford.

A separate report from FAIR Health says if a patient does not have health insurance and are hospitalized for 6 days with COVID-19, it could cost more than $73,000.

The report also found that 27 million Americans are currently uninsured.

The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey was based on telephone interviews conducted April 1-14, with a random sample of 1,017 adults, ages 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and Washington.

For results based on the entire sample the margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points