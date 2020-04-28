Workers told to turn to federal program after weeks of waiting for state unemployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that more than 260,000 Floridians have been deemed ineligible to receive state unemployment benefits after they were laid off, workers are turning to a federal program.

The Department of Economic Opportunity said applicants were denied for a myriad of reasons, some due to wage base period issues, a lack of wage history, and “other reasons.”

Here are the eligibility requirements:

You must have lost your job through no fault of your own, that means you must not have quit, or been terminated for misconduct.

You must be totally or partially unemployed

And have a minimum amount of wages earned in the first 12 months of the past 15 from when you filed

You also must be able to work, available for work, and actively seeking work, unless otherwise exempt from this requirement.

If you were declared ineligible, you can request an appeal hearing online, through the RA Appeals Commission at https://raaciap.floridajobs.org.

Any request must be filed within 20 calendar days after the decision was mailed. The details on how to appeal will be in the decision letter the applicant received.

The Florida DEO is also now pointing those people to apply for unemployment assistance through the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

As part of the federal CARES Act, the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program is funded under the federal CARES Act, which helps unemployed workers who are business owners, self-employed, independent contractors, have limited work history, and others not usually eligible for regular state UI benefits who are out of business or services are significantly reduced as a direct result of the pandemic.

The provisions of the program include:

Up to 39 weeks of benefits starting with weeks of unemployment beginning February 2, 2020, through the week ending December 26, 2020*, depending on when you became directly impacted by the pandemic.

An additional $600 to each PUA weekly benefit amount you may be eligible to receive, as part of the separate CARES Act Pandemic Additional Compensation program. Only the weeks of a claim between March 29 and July 25* are eligible for the extra $600 payments.

A new 13-week federal extension for those who run out of their regular state-provided UI benefits (maximum 26 weeks). File a PUA claim and you may be converted to the federal extension once it is available.

Individuals will be able to log-in to CONNECT and complete the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program application this week, according to the DEO.