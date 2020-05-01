Tips to help businesses stand out ahead of reopening

As Florida restaurant and retail shops prepare to welcome customers back Monday, May 4th, some owners may be wondering what they do between now and then to make sure they have a successful reopening. In a way, reopening may feel like that very first day in business after being closed for weeks.

Russell Baker is CEO of the Jacksonville-based marketing firm, Wingard. Baker says a good impression is a key to a successful welcome-back

"The most important thing for them is to ensure that they have a plan," Baker said.

Baker says chances are, a plan is going to be in phases. He says a big part of that is knowing exactly when to reopen.

"Just because the governor has lifted some of the restrictions, for some businesses it may require a little more time before they're ready," Baker said.

When companies determine they are ready, employees are the first piece of the process. Baker said proper communication with employees is critical. From the consumer aspect, Baker says a company's most loyal customers are the ones to go after the hardest. Many of these steps center around going online, which can have a big impact on returning business. Baker says business owners and managers will want to use social media to their advantage in enticing people back. Company websites should be up-to-date and informative. He also says not to forget about email.

"A lot of them have pretty extensive email databases," Baker said. "So, making sure that they're using all three of those channels to reach out to their most loyal customers... to ensure that those are the first to know that they are reopening."

In the days after reopening, Baker also suggests business owners pay attention to reviews and comments online.

"There certainly are going to be people that come back and maybe frustrated that they didn't get the level of service they wanted or weren't able to get a table as quick as they wanted," Baker said. "So, making sure that they're able to address those concerns in a constructive manner and can continue encouraging people to come in."

Baker has advice for customers as well with businesses reopening. He says customers should be patient because progress is going to come slowly for us all as we transition back. This includes businesses and their workers.