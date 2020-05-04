Pandemic cancels piano recitals so church gets creative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We know that some seniors are missing graduation ceremonies, but we can’t forget about the creatives.

A lot of students have been practicing all year for end-of-year recitals that have been canceled, so one church is making sure those kids don’t miss out.

They’re holding a virtual piano recital for more than just the kids’ families to enjoy.

The students were given the opportunity to record their videos at home.

The parents of 6-year-old CeCe sent News4Jax her video. She’s playing “If You’re Happy and You Know it” with her dad accompanying her on the guitar.

The videos will go onto a playlist for all of the families to watch.

Also, with the parent’s permission, the videos will be shared with the City Rescue Mission and Westminster Woods for their residents to enjoy as well.