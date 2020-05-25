Memorial Day looks different this year, but it’s not canceled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The coronavirus outbreak is changing how people commemorate Memorial Day, but there are still plenty of events planned.

Atlantic Beach

A memorial put on by American Legion Post 129 will go on as planned at Beaches Veterans Memorial Park on West 1st Street. The ceremony is open to anyone who wants to pay homage to America’s fallen veterans. Organizers ask participants to wear red, white, and blue.

Jacksonville

The city of Jacksonville is hosting its Memorial Day service virtually citing coronavirus. It pre-recorded its event and is to be posted on the city’s YouTube page at 9 a.m.

Duval, Clay, and St. Johns Counties

A group of local pilots, called “Dreamland Squadron”, are planning a Memorial Day formation flight over areas of Duval, Clay. and St. Johns Counties.

Nassau County

In Nassau County, The Marine Corps League will host this year’s Fernandina Beach Memorial Day ceremony. It begins at 11 this morning at the Veterans Memorial Monument in downtown Fernandina. Anyone attending is asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing.

Middleburg

In Middleburg, the American Legion Post is hosting a parade to honor a 94-year-old World War Two veteran. Post members and others will be meeting at 1 at Post 250 and drive down to Green Cove Springs for the surprise, drive-by parade.

Know of a celebration not listed? Email the author at eboyer@wjxt.com.