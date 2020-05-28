Try tackling these indoor chores while you’re home more

Chances are you’re spending a lot more time at home these days, which means it’s a great time to tackle that to-do list once and for all. Consumer Reports is here to suggest some indoor projects to help stave off cabin fever and improve your home.

Making breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week may be taking a toll on your small appliances. If your toaster oven is your go-to, it probably has a buildup of grease and food spatters. To clean the oven, first unplug it. Then soak the racks and trays in soapy water.

Clean the interior when the oven is a little warm using a sponge or old rag. Avoid getting liquid on the heating elements. Wipe down the exterior, and you’re done.

Then show your coffee maker some love. Run equal parts water and vinegar through the machine, followed by plain water. Use baking soda on a damp sponge to clean the carafe and plate.

And there’s no time like the present to replace the filter in your vacuum cleaner so you can keep it from losing suction or blowing dirt back into the air. Find the small washable filters as well.

Rinse the filter from that dehumidifier in the basement, then put it back to work to keep your air dry.

And those greasy filters in the vent hood above your range will benefit from a soapy soak. Check the manufacturer's instructions to see if they’re dishwasher-safe.

The world will look a little brighter through clean windows, especially if you get the kids to help.

Timing is key for window washing. Did you know that the sun can heat up glass, causing your cleaning solution to quickly dry and leave streaks? That’s why it’s a good idea to clean your windows on an overcast day.

Start with the window frame and channels. Vacuum any dirt, then wipe the frame with a sponge dipped in warm water and a little liquid dish soap.

Spray the window at the top. You can use plain water with a small amount of dish soap. A squeegee does a great job of drying the window if you pull it down from top to bottom, then wipe away excess water.

Now give yourself some time to relax and enjoy the view. You’ve earned it.

And one final task not to miss? CR says it’s super easy to pop out that filter on your air conditioner, give it a pass with the vacuum, and a good rinse. Pop it back in when it’s dry and it will go a long way toward improving your air quality and keeping you cool.