Experts offer advice for discussing death with children

The images all around us can be upsetting for adults, and especially scary for children. With COVID-19 cases reaching their peak over the past few weeks, parents may be fielding a lot of serious questions from their children.

Death is a difficult topic to talk about, but child psychologists say even among families who have experienced previous loss, parents can provide kids with supports to help them during these difficult times.

Child psychologist Julie Kaplow studied how children age seven to 13 coped with loss. Kaplow found that about half of the kids who lost a caregiver grieved in adaptive ways. She said,

“So those children who were better able to talk about and think about and share their feelings about the deceased person or even the circumstances of the death did much better than those kids who weren’t able to do that,” she said.

Kaplow encourages parents to recognize their child’s feelings and label them.

"Say things like, ‘I’m feeling really sad right now. I’m really missing grandma right now, how are you feeling?’” Kaplow said.

Kaplow also said during the pandemic, many of the normal social supports for grieving families aren’t available. S

“People are losing loved ones, not able to say goodbye, not able to go to the funeral,” she said.

Kaplow suggested kids write a letter to their deceased loved one to express their feelings. Do an activity that they used to enjoy doing together to feel connected. And find ways to keep their memory alive.

She also said it’s important that parents reassure grieving children that adults are taking steps to keep them healthy and safe.