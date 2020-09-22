Don’t fight the fall: Tips from the pros

ORLANDO, Fla. – When was the last time you took a tumble? If you’re alive right now, consider yourself lucky, cause the CDC says falls are the leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide, and 43% of those fatal falls involved a ladder.

September is Fall Prevention Month and although they may seem unavoidable in the moment, learning how to fall correctly could help save you from broken bones, torn muscles, lost wages, massive medical bills, and long recoveries. We have the details on how to keep you safe during your next free fall.

Tripping … slipping … falling. This year, 7.9 million people will go to the emergency room because of a fall. Dante Alvarado is a professional stilt walker. For him, falling is always on his mind. His tips for falling? “If you were to fall, don’t catch yourself with your hands because you want to minimize the distance between you and the ground when you fall and try to dissipate the energy. So, when you do fall, try to follow through or keep moving, tuck and roll almost,” said Alvarado, a Stilt Walker for Infinity Percussion 2019.

To avoid breaks and fractures, relax the tension in your body. Protect your head by tucking your chin. Shift your weight to land on your side. “And try to land on something meaty,” suggested Alvarado. And if you’re still in doubt? “Make sure there’s somebody to catch you,” said Alvarado.

The most common places to fall … each year, one in four people over 64 will fall on the stairs, 13% of older adults are injured in the bathroom, 31% will take a tumble in the living room, and 23% will slip in the garden. So be aware of your surroundings and try to keep pathways clear.

Sources: cdc.gov | brain-injury-law-center.com | medicalguardian.com