Quarantine-o-ween: Ideas for trick-or-treating alternatives this year

COVID-19 has made this Halloween more than just a little scary. Planning on going trick-or-treating? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises to skip it. In new guidelines, the CDC says the door-to-door tradition is too dangerous during the pandemic.

Indoor parties and haunted houses are among the riskiest Halloween activities.

So how can we have fun on Halloween and still stay safe? We have some suggestions.

The safest option? Halloween at home. So many of the things that keep the spooky spirit alive can still easily and safely be done at home like movies, decorations, costumes, and of course pumpkin carving!

Families and friends can opt in for a Skype-o-ween and virtually experience the happy haunts together!

Consider trick-or-treating alternatives like trunk-or-treating where families can set up stations in the back of their cars and have candy positioned at a safe distance.

And choose costumes that have a mask and gloves already a part of them.

If you choose to go out, COVID-19 is unlikely to spread via food, but you should still sanitize candy packaging.

If you do choose to go out, remember to practice social distancing and always wear a mask, or else the ghosts and ghouls will take you too.