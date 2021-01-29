Getting an edge: How to stage your home with the right look

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the best ways to showcase your home is staging it with the right look, which is even more important in today’s competitive seller’s market.

Christy McCarthy with Interiors Revitalized showed News4Jax some important tips on how to spruce up your home.

First, focus on the rooms that really matter. Most buyers are interested in your master bedroom, kitchen and living room, so put your energy and money into transforming those areas so that they look modern and have universal appeal.

When it comes to color, white with gray undertones are a great option. You can always add a pop of color with accessories.

Upgrades don’t always have to be pricey either. For example, instead of replacing your kitchen cabinets, you can simply repaint them. You can also add texture with shiplap to give your room that added upgrade.

For more advice from McCarthy, watch the video at the top of this article.