Doing a lot of sitting lately? Check out these yoga moves you can do in your chair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Have you found yourself sitting around a lot more due to the pandemic?

You’re not alone. Lack of physical activity is the fourth largest killer globally, according to the World Health Organization.

LV chair yoga can turn sitting down into a benefit for your physical and mental health.

“It’s inclusive and accessible to everybody. Everybody needs fitness and this is one way to get accessible fitness. Still feel like you’re getting a workout for your body, a workout for your mind but all from the comfort and safety of a chair,” said Linda Trinidad, LV Chair Yoga Instructor at Studio Jax.

LV stands for Lakshmi Voelker the creator of this kind of yoga.

Trinidad says this simple practice can dramatically change your mind and body.

“Some of the poses that we do work on elongating our spine and our neck and stretching out parts of our body that we’re you know we don’t usually stretch out. It’s also good for a lot of your internal organs. There are some poses that I do that help like your intestinal area, " said Trinidad. “If you have a small pain in your back from sitting too long in the office there are some simple movements that you can do that bring some relief.”

Whether it’s five or 45 minutes, the key is that you start moving and stretching while sitting down.

Trinidad teaches classes in person and online.

She teaches live on Facebook Tuesdays at 5 pm and Thursdays at 6 pm; You can find her teaching on Instagram on Thursdays at 10:30 am.

This is how you do “Standing Mountain” one of the most important poses of chair yoga.