Partly Cloudy icon
75º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Morning Show

COVID vaccine etiquette: Can you ask? Who can gather?

AARP asked etiquette experts and public health experts about the pandemic’s sticky social situations

News4Jax staff

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Mask graffiti lingers even as people who have received their COVID-19 vaccine feel like they can safely go out in public without wearing one. (AP photo)

When just about everything in our public lives changed last March, the behavior guidelines were fairly straightforward: don’t gather in large groups and when you do venture out, wear a mask.

Just over a year later, with nearly half of American adults are fully vaccinated, many are anxious to get together with family members and friends, while others are waiting to get a shot. This disparity creates some tricky etiquette questions surrounding everything from party planning to potentially polarizing conversations over whether someone else is vaccinated.

AARP asked several experts -- a professor of bioethics, professional manners consultants and a syndicated advice columnist -- to help make sense of the place we’re at now. Here are some of the issues they addressed:

If you’re fully vaccinated, how do you handle socializing with those who aren’t?

It is up to the host to establish guidelines, says Syndi Seid, owner of San Francisco area-based Advanced Etiquette.

“I personally would require everyone to be vaccinated to ease the minds of all of my guests,” Seid said.

Doing so can be acceptable in a small group of friends, while asking people you don’t know well about their vaccination status — or questioning coworkers, for example — can seem invasive. Same goes for seeking information on who’s had COVID itself.

What if you’re the guest considering an invite when no such information has been included?

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.