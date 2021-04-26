COVID vaccine etiquette: Can you ask? Who can gather?

Mask graffiti lingers even as people who have received their COVID-19 vaccine feel like they can safely go out in public without wearing one.

When just about everything in our public lives changed last March, the behavior guidelines were fairly straightforward: don’t gather in large groups and when you do venture out, wear a mask.

Just over a year later, with nearly half of American adults are fully vaccinated, many are anxious to get together with family members and friends, while others are waiting to get a shot. This disparity creates some tricky etiquette questions surrounding everything from party planning to potentially polarizing conversations over whether someone else is vaccinated.

AARP asked several experts -- a professor of bioethics, professional manners consultants and a syndicated advice columnist -- to help make sense of the place we’re at now. Here are some of the issues they addressed:

If you’re fully vaccinated, how do you handle socializing with those who aren’t?

It is up to the host to establish guidelines, says Syndi Seid, owner of San Francisco area-based Advanced Etiquette.

“I personally would require everyone to be vaccinated to ease the minds of all of my guests,” Seid said.

Doing so can be acceptable in a small group of friends, while asking people you don’t know well about their vaccination status — or questioning coworkers, for example — can seem invasive. Same goes for seeking information on who’s had COVID itself.

What if you’re the guest considering an invite when no such information has been included?

