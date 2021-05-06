Mostly Cloudy icon
Morning Show

Trouble sleeping? Ask us your sleep questions

Melanie Lawson
, The Morning Show anchor

The Morning Show
Having trouble sleeping? You’re not alone — 100 million Americans aren’t getting enough sleep.

Fortunately for you, we’re here to help. Whether you’re spending too much time lying awake at night or have a child who’s struggling to get some shut-eye, we want to hear from you.

Share your sleep questions with us by filling out the form below and then tune in to The Morning Show at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, when a local doctor will join us to answer your questions.

Don’t sleep on this opportunity to get some clarity once and for all.

