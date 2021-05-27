FTC: How to spot fake fertility product claims

People facing difficulties having children often explore fertility products to help them get pregnant. But some products, including some dietary supplements that claim to solve fertility problems, aren’t science-based and can put your health at serious risk.

The FTC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are teaming up to stop companies marketing fertility dietary supplements from deceiving people about the effectiveness of their products and implying that they meet FDA guidelines when they don’t.

On their websites and other marketing materials, the companies say their dietary supplements treat, mitigate, or prevent infertility and other reproductive health conditions.

For example, one supplement said it can “boost your chance of pregnancy or improve your IVF success rate.” But these claims are not backed by solid science.

The FDA and FTC sent warning letters to these companies telling them to remove unproven claims from their marketing materials — and the FTC is watching to make sure they comply.

Deceptive claims about fertility and other supplements peddle promises that can play on your emotions. At best, these false guarantees give false hope and waste your time and money.

At worst, they can result in serious side effects.

Always talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or other health care professional before you try any new treatment.

Get additional reliable information at MedlinePlus.gov and Healthfinder.gov — and be sure to report companies promising medical miracles at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.