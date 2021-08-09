Delta not the first COVID-19 variant, won’t be the last

The delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across the country now accounts for more than 93% of all new coronavirus cases.

The delta variant is more prevalent in areas where vaccination rates are low and it’s hard to say where it will go from here. So health officials say the way to minimize the spread is by getting vaccinated to protect yourself and others.

Because all three vaccines being given in the United States have been shown to minimize infection and protect from the worst outcomes, vaccines can also aid in preventing future mutations from developing.

Dr. Daniel Rhoads from Cleveland Clinic said there are already new variants emerging in other countries.

”Lambda is in South America. People are concerned about that one. There’s a whole list of emerging variants that are of interest, or concern, or on the watch list. If you go to WHO’s website, they have a whole list of them,” Rhoads said. “So there’s lots of variants around, but over time, biology proves the winner and we see which one emerges as the predominant variant.”

Viruses create variants to try to escape immunity, either vaccine-induced or natural that comes after being infected...

The CDC suggests thinking about a virus like a tree growing and branching out. Each branch on the tree is slightly different than the others. By comparing the branches, scientists can label them according to the differences.

But if you cut down the tree variants aren’t created. Vaccinations are the ax.

If more people are vaccinated, the virus is less prevalent there are fewer opportunities for mutation.