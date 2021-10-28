The scary truth about Halloween: Tips to keep kids safe

Got your costume? Candy? Your route all planned out? But do you know where the real danger lurks on Halloween?

From the delta variant haunting our plans to unsafe costumes and dangerous treats, there’s a lot to think about this holiday. Avoid something scary happening to you or your children.

We’ve all been living the COVID nightmare, but how will it haunt our Halloween? The CDC recommends playing it safe outdoors and spaced out. Avoid contact by leaving a bowl of candy on your patio instead of handing it out this year.

Experts say a costume face mask does not provide protection against the virus and wearing both could impair your breathing. Your best bet, wear a protective Halloween-themed mask instead.

RELATED: Trick-or-treating safety check: How to know if sex offenders, predators are on your route

Ad

Cheap costumes can be frightening as well -- most costumes are not fire retardant or flame retardant. Pay attention to the fabric. Natural fibers will burn away from you, while polyester materials will burn towards the skin.

And don’t forget slow down -- on average children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Some treats can be pretty scary, but which is the best and which is the worst?

Fun-sized peanut M&M’s has protein and fiber and just 90 calories. A small Snickers has just 80 calories. On the flip side, Reese’s peanut butter cups pack 220 calories and 16 grams of sugar.

Eighty-two percent of parents fail to include any visibility aids on their kid’s costumes. Decorate costumes with reflective tape. But avoid using glow sticks, the liquid inside could make your children sick if they break and children ingest it.

One more tip: put emergency identification on your child’s costume or arm, with their name, phone number and address in case you get separated.