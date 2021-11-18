Are you asking the right questions to keep your child safe?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every day, 20 children die from preventable injury. These often involve car accidents, drownings, guns, and accidents involving golf carts.

Today is National Injury Prevention Day -- a day dedicated to challenging parents, grandparents, and caregivers to stop and think about the activities in which their kids participate. Ask yourself, are you taking all the necessary steps to make sure they are safe?

“We know that preventable injury is the No. 1 killer of kids under the age of 18,” explained Jessica Winberry, Prevention Coordinator with Safe Kids Northeast Florida and Wolfson Children’s hospital. “We always want parents to keep in mind, what is their child doing? What are the activities and what are the simple steps we can do to prevent injury.”

Wolfson Children’s Hospital is holding a live discussion at noon Thursday on its Facebook page about injury prevention. Click here to attend . Anyone can join for free to learn more about how to prevent the child in your life from being seriously hurt.

Several local buildings are illuminated in green lights around downtown Jacksonville, including the Florida Blue building in Riverside, as a visual reminder of National Injury Prevention Day. (WJXT)

As a visual reminder, several local buildings are illuminated in green lights around downtown Jacksonville, including the Florida Blue building in Riverside, the Weaver Tower at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Downtown Vision/Lights on Laura, the Acosta Bridge, and Daily’s Rooftop.

To learn more about child safety, visit: safekids.org.