Things you need to know before hitting the road this holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last year the pandemic kept many people from traveling, but this year more people are hitting the road with travel up to 13%, according to AAA. They predict more than 53 million people are traveling this holiday.

AAA said this is the highest single-year increase in travelers this holiday weekend since 2005.

Despite the spiking gas prices, officials said 90% of people are driving. With more drivers on the roads, officials encourage people to be patient and leave at a good time.

According to AAA, the worst time on the road the day before Thanksgiving is between 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. whereas the best time on the road is after 9 p.m.

If you’re traveling on Thanksgiving Day, the recommended time to leave is before 11 a.m. because the worst time to travel is between 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Florida is the fourth deadliest state for fatal accidents around the holidays according to Help Advisor.

Ad

To prevent any accidents or from breaking down on the road make sure you check your battery, tires and fuel levels.