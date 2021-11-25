Pete’s Bar welcomes community back for Thanksgiving tradition

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Pete’s Bar Thanksgiving tradition is back on after being canceled for 2 years because of COVID-19.

This event has been around in the community for nearly 40 years that normally draws hundreds to thousands of people.

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to Neptune Beach and fill the streets on Thanksgiving morning from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Businesses participating in this year’s event are Pete’s Bar, Island Girl Cigar Bar, Slider’s Seafood Grille and Southern Grounds & Co.

Since the event is back this year, there are some conditions the business owners have to abide by.

Some of the conditions include posting signs at each entry listing prohibited items, noise must be kept at a minimal level, streets must be cleared and ready to open for traffic by 2 p.m. and business owners are responsible for cleaning debris

First Street from Atlantic Blvd to Orange St will be shut down until 2 pm that day.

The owners posted on social media and said they are looking forward to seeing everyone again this year.