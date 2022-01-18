Duval County Public Schools is not following the new CDC guidelines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The CDC is calling high-risk activities anything that increases your heart rate. This can be singing, exercising, shouting, or even playing in the marching band. They advise hosting gatherings virtually, especially in high transmission communities.

A map by the CDC indicates that more than 99% of US counties are currently experiencing high transmission with Duval County being listed as one of those counties at 37.76%.

Despite these alarming numbers, Duval County Public Schools is not following the CDC’s new guidance.

Instead—they’ve decided to cut down sporting events to 75% and temporarily suspend out-of-district travel. Plus, all visitors must wear masks.

In recent weeks DCPS has experienced a surge in covid-19 cases causing significant staff shortages.

Also, just this week, the department of health notified DCPS that it will end contact tracing in schools as well.

The CDC’s new guidance is for grades K-12 and they recommend vaccination, universal indoor masking and maintaining at least 3 feet of physical distance in the classroom to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19.