City leaders in St. Augustine to meet, discuss affordable workforce housing

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla – The St. Augustine City Commission will meet today to discuss affordable workforce housing and figure out solutions to the housing cost increase.

Just like Jacksonville, St. Augustine is facing high rent prices that are causing a trickle-down effect.

The rising cost of living is because of the city’s popularity according to David Bircham, head of the St. Augustine planning and building department.

“There is a basically a waiting list of people waiting to come into the county, which makes prices very high for homes and when real estate prices go up, that doesn’t just affect the prices of new houses, it affects the prices of all houses,” said Birchim.

Businesses are struggling to hire low-wage workers, having the restaurant industry getting hit the hardest.

A little over two years ago we spoke with a St. Augustine Dairy Queen that had to temporarily shut down because of how difficult it was to find reliable workers. The shop is still closed.

The Jacksonville metro area is the ninth fastest-rising rent in the country beating out popular cities like Orlando and Tampa according to real estate brokerage firm Redfin. Florida housing prices have shot up in the national ranking overtaking states like Minnesota and Connecticut.

Some of the possible solutions may include:

Developing affordable housing on city property

Provide incentives for the private sector to develop affordable housing

Housing or transportation subsidies for city workers

The meeting will be held in The Alcazar Room of City Hall, at 75 King St. or it can be viewed on the city of St. Augustine website.