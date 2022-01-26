Homicides increase in some of America’s biggest cities as Jacksonville bucks trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A new report from the Council on Criminal Justice shows homicides were up in 2021 for more than a dozen of the biggest cities in America.

Jacksonville was not one of the cities included in the 22 locations studied in the report, but for the first time in several years, Jacksonville’s homicide numbers and the numbers of people shot in the River City trended sharply downward in 2021, according to News4JAX records.

Homicides in Jacksonville dropped by 28% from 2020 to 2021.

The number of people shot was down 22%.

Last year, there were 128 homicides in the city, 106 of them were considered murders.

The Council on Criminal Justice is a bipartisan think tank that works at finding solutions to improve safety and the justice system. They did a study that looked at 22 of the country’s biggest cities from New York to San Francisco. Overall, it showed homicides were up 5% from 2020 and a 44% increase from before the pandemic.

Just six of those cities saw their murder rates drop.

The group said the pandemic and changes to policing on local levels are contributing factors to the increase in the 16 other cities.

There is one factor that’s similar between Jacksonville and the cities included in the report. More than 75% of murders included in the study were committed with guns. Firearms were used in more than 84% of Jacksonville’s homicides last year.

Those working to combat violent crimes said what’s helped with the positive trend is community trust in law enforcement and equitable policing, but said even one homicide or violent crime is too many.