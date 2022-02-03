Moving companies are looking to hire more CDL drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Due to the pandemic and low-interest rates, people are moving more than normal which is causing a national shortage amongst moving companies.

Florida was among one of the top states people moved to in 2021 and it ranked fifth in a study conducted by United Van Lines.

“Were moving people out of major cities around the country into more rural, more suburban areas,” said JK Moving President/CEO Chuck Kuhn. “With people being able to work remotely, go to school remote. A lot of people are deciding to exit high-cost areas and move to areas where they can spread out into the outdoors a little more.”

The need for commercial truck drivers is higher than ever and some moving companies are feeling the pain.

The American Trucking Association said the shortfall of drivers climbed from 61,000 before the pandemic to at least 80,000 thousand in 2021 and it’s only expected to get worse, possibly doubling over the next 8 years.

If you’re planning to move in the next few months, JK Moving said it is important that you:

Remain flexible

Plan in advance

And do your research

“Be careful you’re not calling prey to online brokers who do not own trucks, who do not employee movers,” said Kuhn. “They book your business, take your deposit, and then they try to find someone to cover your moving needs.”

Kuhn suggests people look for companies that own their own fleet and have trained personnel to help serve them.