Super Bowl food swaps: delicious and healthy party grub

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Super Bowl is right around the corner, kicking off on February 13th and that means super bowl parties and super bowl food!

One recent study found the average American will eat around 11,000 calories on super bowl Sunday. That’s more than four and a half times the total recommended daily intake!

But if you’re trying to stick to your new year’s diet plan, don’t fret. Here are some easy ways to help you stay on track this super bowl.

The Super Bowl only lasts four to five hours but the impact can last for months.

You can pass on the high-fat foods and tackle healthier options. Instead of fried chips, try baked.

You’ll shave off about 30 calories per ounce with this simple swap. And throw in some fresh veggies like carrots, cauliflower, celery, broccoli, and bell peppers. They have less than 30 calories per cup!

Substitute creamy or cheesy dip with a bean dip or hummus. They’re lower in saturated fat and provide protein and fiber that fill you up faster.

Calories from those alcoholic beverages can add up, too. In 2019 Americans drank 50 million cases of beer over super bowl Sunday! Swapping a regular beer for a light beer can save you 100 calories per bottle!

Pizza is another culprit. Just one slice can pack more than 300 calories! Eating a slice of thin-crust can save 70 calories. Some other tricks: don’t arrive starving, use a smaller plate to trick your brain, and drink plenty of water. All good moves to make your super bowl Sunday a win for your waistline.

Eating a soup or salad before you head out to the party might also help you eat less overall. In one study, participants ate lunch in a lab once a week for five weeks. When they were given soup before their main meal, they ate 20 percent fewer calories overall.