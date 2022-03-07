Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

Vladimir Putin continues his punishing attacks on Ukraine. Meantime, the U.S. and its NATO allies wrestle with the questions of how to stop Putin and keep him out of the rest of Europe.

This has the US and its NATO allies are walking a tightrope. Engaging in a precarious balancing act. They are unwilling to enter the war directly. The allies goal is to see Russia fail in Ukraine and keep Russia out of the rest of Europe, as well as keep from reestablishing the former Soviet Union. The question is how to do that since Putin has proven to be so belligerent and unpredictable. Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow and director of research at the Brookings Institution.

“What I what I think we’re going to have to do is figure out a way to push him to some kind of a negotiated compromise here rather than all of Ukraine,” said Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow and director of research at the Brookings Institution. “That’s going to require the threat of cutting off Russian oil export and gas exports to Europe as well as the United States. Using that as additional leverage as a contingent threat in the event that he continues the aggression, being willing to lift those sanctions or avoid them or not escalate them if he will negotiate,” said O’Hanlon.

Putin calls the sanctions in place a declaration of war and says there will be retribution if Ukrainian planes fly from eastern European countries. One reason NATO and the US won’t go in is avoiding World War 3. There are those who argue it has already begun.

“No, I don’t think we’re anywhere close to that kind of situation,” said Michael O’Hanlon. “I do think intervening in a no fly zone operation would get us closer to that. Which is why in my judgment, President Biden’s correct not to want to do that, as much as President Zelensky wants it. I understand why he wants it, but that would be an American entry into the war because we have to bomb Russian air defense sites and communications facilities inevitably killing Russian troops. That would be direct involvement in the conflict. But the other things we’re doing like sanctions, Putin can talk all he wants,” said O’Hanlon.

People are asking why the cavalry isn’t coming to rescue Ukraine? O’Hanlon agreed they don’t understand the world of what’s called “realpolitik.” The powers “that be” look at what’s in play, calculate goals and risks. They calculate what risks are too great.

“We’ve just decided Ukraine is a bridge too far for us, O’Hanlon said. “My main criticism of US policy over the years is that we wanted to think about extending our security umbrella over Ukraine at all. That goes back to 2000 and eight when President Bush convinced other NATO leaders, we should have this long term promise to Ukraine to someday bring them into NATO, the alliance that of course protects its members as if we were all the same country, a mutual defense clause,” O’Hanlon added.

“President Biden reaffirmed that same us obligation to someday bring Ukraine in and maybe even accelerated in agreements this past fall and that seems to have been part of the trigger here,” said O’Hanlon. I think we should have been trying to negotiate a different kind of security system in eastern Europe and I had written about that, wrote a book about that in 2017. Alas, we’ve had this sort of mission to extend NATO as far as we possibly can. But in the meantime, Ukraine was not a member. There was no schedule and no interim security guarantee. So, it was sort of a perfect formula for Putin to make his mischief in the meantime, said this foreign policy expert with the Brookings Institution.

O’Hanlon agreed that cold-hearted as it may be, and while the world watches in outrage, what is referred to as “realpolitik” is at play now and why there are no NATO troops on the ground.

