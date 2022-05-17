Ways to make your car last over 200k miles

As the miles click up higher and higher on the odometer in your car, you may be worried about its reliability. And with prices so high right now for a new or used car, you may be even more concerned. So, we checked in with the auto experts at Consumer Reports to find out how to make the car you have last as long as possible – even getting to 200,000 miles or more.

Gary St. Jean remembers getting his vehicle to that particular milestone.

“Yeah, I think I was in my driveway or something like that; I took a picture of the odometer,” he said. “I’ve got a diesel Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is unusual, and I’ve got 165,000 on that. We also have a Toyota Sienna, and that’s got 205,000 on it.”

It’s not just a point of pride crossing 200,000 miles, it’s also a money-saver because you’re not buying a new car.

Consumer Reports says there are some dos and don’ts to get your car to really go the distance.

“Stay on top of problems and follow the maintenance schedule for your car! And don’t delay routine oil and filter changes, belt replacements or tire rotations,” said Consumer Reports Auto Editor Mike Quincy.

But, how often you should service your car can vary depending on climate and other factors. For example, if you live where the weather is extreme or drive in a lot of traffic, shorter service intervals may be necessary. Check your owner’s manual – which makes this clear.

And, Consumer Reports says don’t cheap out!

“Make sure to always buy original equipment or equivalent parts, like belts and hoses from name-brand suppliers–You don’t have to buy from the dealer, but make sure you’re buying quality parts,” Quincy explained.

He says using the wrong oil or transmission fluid could wreak havoc on your car, or even void your warranty.

Also, don’t ignore those service indicator lights!

If you’re stumped by what those lights mean, watch Consumer Reports video below that identifies them for you.

If you are looking to buy another car, Consumer Reports suggests you shop for a vehicle that has a proven track record of rock-solid reliability. Every year Consumer Reports surveys its members, and from hundreds of thousands of responses identifies the most reliable, problem-free vehicles that can go 200,000 miles or more with proper care.

“If you’re looking to buy a new car that will take you beyond 200,000 miles, our data shows you can’t go wrong with Toyota Camry or Prius or a Honda Accord,” Quincy said.

He says those are good options as used cars, as are the Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Nissan Altima, and Subaru Legacy.