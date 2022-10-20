Things to do now to help your child be succesful later

Every parent wants their child to grow up to be successful. There are a few things parents can do right now to help their children become successful later in life.

Research shows there are some habits that may increase your chances of raising a kid who turns into a successful adult.

First, encourage reading! Research shows 63% of self-made millionaires were required to read two or more books a month by their parents.

Also, hanging out with wealthy friends may make a difference. Harvard researchers recently analyzed 21 billion friendships on Facebook and found children from low socioeconomic backgrounds who grew up with kids from high socioeconomic backgrounds had higher incomes later in life.

Requiring your child to complete chores can also set them up for success later on.

Another predictor of success? When mom works outside the home. One study found daughters of mothers who work outside the home went to school longer, were more likely to be supervisors, and earned 23% more compared to their peers who were raised by stay-at-home moms.

“The reason I continue to work other than the financial stability of having two working parents is that I also want to set an example for my children to see that, you know, two parents can contribute to the home,” said mom Lindsey Kovaleski.

Adult sons of moms who work outside the home tended to pitch in more on household chores and child .care.

Another trait of parents who raise successful kids is they don’t try to micromanage their lives and do everything for them. Making their own decisions is a critical part of growing up. Yet a poll by the New York Times found that three-quarters of parents of adults between ages 18 to 28 still book their child’s doctor appointments and haircuts for them.