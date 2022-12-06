How to avoid holiday job scams

For lots of us, the holiday season is a good time to pick up some part-time work. It’s when retailers and delivery services need extra help — and it’s when some extra income wouldn’t exactly hurt. But if you’re thinking of getting a job to make some extra cash this holiday season, know that scammers are looking for you. Do you know how to spot them?

To keep your money and personal information to yourself, follow these steps:

Don’t pay to get the job. Scammers may promise you a job — if you pay them. But no legitimate job will make you pay for expenses or fees to get the job. Anyone who does is a scammer.

Never give personal info up front . Some scammers will try to get your credit card, bank account, or Social Security number as soon as you’re in contact.

See what others are saying. Search online for the name of the company plus the words “review,” “complaint,” or “scam.” You might find they’ve scammed other people.

Talk to someone you trust — before you take a job offer or — before you take a job offer or business opportunity . What do they think?

Learn more at ftc.gov/jobscams. And if you spot a job scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

All during December, as we start reflecting on 2022 and making plans for 2023, follow along as we discuss ways for you to keep more of your hard-earned money by avoiding scams. We’ll cover things like spotting scammers who ask for gift cards, what to do if your online order never arrives, as well as how to make sure your year-end donations go to the organizations you want — not to scammers.